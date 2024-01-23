Left Menu

"It was unbelievable": Chirag Paswan after attending 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram

Talking to the reporters at the Lucknow Airport after attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Paswasn said, "It was unbelievable. It is a dream that we Lord Ram devotees have been seeing for a very long time."

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:11 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Monday said that it was unbelievable. Talking to the reporters at the Lucknow Airport after attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Paswasn said, "It was unbelievable. It is a dream that we Lord Ram devotees have been seeing for a very long time."

The Lok Janshakti Party leader also called himself "fortunate" adding that when you stand in front of the idol of Lord Ram, you will get teary-eyed automatically. "I feel very fortunate that I got a chance to come here. When you stand in front of that idol of Lord Ram, you will get teary-eyed automatically," he said.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the rituals. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

As the nation is steeped in joy after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple, the Saryu Ghat in the 'Ram Nagri' witnessed a captivating 'Aarti' event with several people bowing down to the lord with folded hands. Meanwhile, a mega 'Deepotsava' was also organised at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, with the 'Ram Jyotis' illuminating the city and symbolising the divine presence of Ram Lalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

