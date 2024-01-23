Left Menu

Myanmar Army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; 6 injured

The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:59 IST
Myanmar Army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; 6 injured
Myanmar plane at the Lengpui airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Myanmar Army plane with 14 people on board crash landed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning. According to the information received from the Mizoram Director General of Police, the plane was small and 14 people were on board with the pilot.

Six people sustained injuries in the crash while eight are safe, according to the DGP. The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024