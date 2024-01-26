Madras Regiment, India's oldest infantry, marches through Kartavya Path

The Madras Regiment led by Captain Yash Dadal of 12th Battalion the Madras Regiment marched past the Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day. The Thambis as the troops of the Madras regiment are popularly known are seen with their hallmark head gear, 'Black Pom Pom'. Madras Regiment is the oldest Infantry regiment of Indian Army and finds its origin dated in the year 1750.

The regiment has a rich martial history of valour and bravery. And it has actively participated in Indo-Pak war 1947-48, against Chinese aggression in 1962, Indo - Pak war 1965 and 71, Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, and many UN Peace Keeping Missions in Congo, Lebanon and Sudan. The Insignia of the madras Regiment is Assaye Elephant, which signifies the Elephent's seven qualities Courage, Endurance, Sagacity, Strenth, Confidence, Obedience and Faithfulness, truly imbibed in the Thambi DNA.

The Regiment today comprises of 29 Battalion. In glorius 265 Years of its existence, the Regiment has a total 45 Battle Honours, 14 Theatre Honours, 11 COAS unit citations, 52 GOC-in-C Unit Appreciations, 5 UN Force Commander Citations, 01 Ashoka Chakra, 5 Mahavir Chakra, 11 Kirti Chakra, 36 Vir Chakra, 49 Saurya Chakra, and many other gallantry & distinguished awards. The Thambis of Regiment excelled not only in combat, but also left an indelible mark in the arena of adventure and sports. Regiment have 02 Arjuna Awards and also represented the country in five Olympic games. Motto : Swadharme Nidhanam Shreyaha' (It is a glory to die doing ones duty). War Cry : 'Veer madrasi Adi Kollu Adi Kollu Adi

Meanwhile, India is celebrating its momentous platinum celebrations of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital. Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power). Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part. The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists include tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

