Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha lays wreath at Balidhan Stambh in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday laid a wreath at the 'Eternal Flame' of the Balidan Stambh War Memorial in Jammu to pay tribute to the fallen heroes on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 12:34 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha lays wreath at Balidhan Stambh in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha laying wreath at Balidhan Stambh in Jammu (Photo Courtesy: OfficeOfLGJandK/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday laid a wreath at the 'Eternal Flame' of the Balidan Stambh War Memorial in Jammu to pay tribute to the fallen heroes on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Friday. The Jammu and Kashmir LG paid tributes with a ceremonial guard of honour in the presence of other ranks of the Tiger Division.

Taking to social media platform, X, Sinha said that the nation will forever remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice in safeguarding the sovereignty of the motherland. "Paid tributes to the bravehearts of Police, Army and CAPFs. The nation will forever remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice in safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the motherland," he wrote on X.

Balidan Stambh meaning 'Tower of Sacrifice', has been constructed to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives who attained martyrdom in service of the motherland on soils of Jammu and Kashmir in various battles and counter insurgency operations since independence. Being the country's tallest war memorial with the tower height of 60 meters, Balidan Stambh was built in 2009 at a cost of Rs 12 crores expanding over 21 acres.

A necklace of 52 memorial pillars entails 7512 braveheart names and murals of nine Param Veer Chakras and 27 Ashok Chakras have been constructed on the inscription wall of the memorial. The historic day of January 26 is observed every year at Balidan Stambh with pride to mark the 'Republic Day' celebrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024