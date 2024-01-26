Ladakh tableau features girls playing ice hockey during Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path

The Ladakh tableau for the Republic Day parade this year on Friday featured girls playing ice hockey. The tableau based on the theme 'Empowering Women through Employment in Ladakh's Journey' was chosen as the Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team is exclusively composed of Ladakhi players.

The forefront of the trailer highlighted a Ladakhi village, exemplifying Ladakh's commitment to elevating living standards by providing electricity, education, and sustainable resources. And depicted homes equipped with solar panels, emblematic of the region's progressive initiatives, while children study under the bright light. The middle section of the trailer portrayed Ladakhis involved in various economic activities, such as producing apricot jam, seabuck thorn juice, crafting wooden articles, and an apricot tree, truly representing the aspirations of young, dynamic entrepreneurs striving for an innovation-rich future in Ladakh.

The final segment showcased a Ladakhi hilltop, hlighting that the crown of the world's highest motorable road rests with Umling-La pass. It also features solarised LED Street light, nomadic individuals tending to goats, and skilled pashmina weavers. Both sides of the tableau featured female artists from all the ethnic tribes of Ladakh including Ladakhi, Balti, Purgi, Sheena, Brokpa/Aryan, Changpa etc. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux. For the first time ever, an all-women tri-service contingent participated in the parade.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

