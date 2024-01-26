Security breach at R-Day 2024 parade in Bengaluru: Man attempts to approach Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, detained

A security breach was reported during the Republic Day function at the Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Friday, when a man attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The man was seen throwing placards and sheets on the ground while walking towards the Chief Minister's gallery.

The individual, named Purushottam, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government and tossed placards on the ground. The police immediately took the person into custody and took him for questioning.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)