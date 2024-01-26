IAEA chief to visit Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Ukraine, including its capital and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the week after next, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday.

"DG (Director General) Grossi is expected to visit Ukraine – including Kyiv and the ZNPP – the week of 5 February," an IAEA spokesman said in a statement.

