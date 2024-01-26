Left Menu

Russian defence plants to sharply raise output this year - Interfax quotes minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:49 IST
The Russian defence industry will supply the army with "several times" more military equipment this year than in 2022 and 2023, Interfax news quoted Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko as saying on Friday.

Russia has placed its economy on a war footing and shifted defence plants to round-the clock production to meet the needs of its forces in Ukraine.

 

