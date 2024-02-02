Left Menu

Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today

In a significant turn of events, amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 08:01 IST
Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today
Jharkand Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today. On Thursday, Jharkahnd Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

On Thursday, Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators, met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state. Amidst escalating political tension in the state on Thursday evening, Congress leaders seized the opportunity to condemn the BJP, accusing it of "crushing the mandate in every state."

"Immediately after the resignation of the coalition government in Bihar, the Governor had sent an invitation to form a new government. But the invitation to form a government was not sent even a day after staking claim in Jharkhand," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X. "First, the Chief Minister was forced to resign by imposing ED. He was arrested. Now there are reports that efforts are being made to buy the MLAs by stopping the formation of the new government. First Bihar, then Chandigarh and now Jharkhand - BJP is crushing the mandate in every state by influencing through money," she added.

Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disapproval of the Jharkhand Governor's delay in extending an invitation to Champai Soren, the leader of the JMM legislature party, to establish the government in the state. "In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 are majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly a disrespect to the Constitution and denial of public opinion," Kharge said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged land scam case. Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024