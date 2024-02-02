SCOREBOARD: 2nd Test between India vs England

Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of second Test between India and England.

Scoreboard India 1st Innings Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 51 Rohit Sharma c Ollie Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 Shubman Gill c Foakes b James Anderson 34 Shreyas Iyer batting 4 Extras (0) 0 Total (For 2 wkts, 31 Overs) 103 Fall of Wickets: 1-40, 2-89 Bowling: James Anderson 8-1-19-1, Joe Root 6-0-21-0, Tom Hartley 7-1-24-0, Shoaib Bashir 10-0-39-1.

