Former CNPC chairman under probe for disciplinary violation -state media
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
The former chairman of China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) Wang Yilin is under investigation for a suspected "serious violation of law and discipline", state television reported on Friday.
Prior to his role as CNPC chairman, Wang was at the helm of China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd .
CNPC is the parent of PetroChina.
