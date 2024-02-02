Left Menu

World food price index falls in January -FAO

Updated: 02-02-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:31 IST
The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in January to its lowest level in nearly three years, driven by declines in cereals and meat.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.0 points in January, down from 119.1 the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

The January reading was the lowest since February 2021.

