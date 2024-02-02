Briton sentenced to prison for 6 years in Danish sham trading case

A Briton charged with defrauding Danish tax authorities of more than 320 million Danish crowns ($46.7 million) in a sham trading scheme to make double tax reclaims has been sentenced to six years in prison, news agency Ritzau reported on Friday.

($1 = 6.8509 Danish crowns)

