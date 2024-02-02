Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit down at Rs 45.36cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:33 IST
Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit down at Rs 45.36cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Agrochemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.36 crore for the quarter ended in December on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 46.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 410.52 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 401.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, Dhanuka Agritech profit rose to Rs 180.07 crore from Rs 168.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 1,409.91 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 1,359 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The board also approved the interim dividend at 400 per cent, Rs 8 per equity share to the members of the company.

Dhanuka Agritech had posted a net profit of Rs 233.5 crore and a total income of Rs 1744.97 crore in the last financial year.

Dhanuka Group is one of the leading plant protection companies and is listed on BSE and NSE. It has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and J&K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024