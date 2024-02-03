Left Menu

Brown sugar worth over Rs 6 lakh seized in Assam Rifles-Lakhipur police joint operation

The Assam Rifles, in joint operation with Lakhipur Police, seized 97 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 68.2 lacs from General Area Binnakandi, under Lakhipur Police Station, in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, said an official release.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST
Brown sugar worth over Rs 6 lakh seized in Assam Rifles-Lakhipur police joint operation
Assam rifles and Lakhipur police seize brown sugar worth 68.2 Lacs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles, in joint operation with Lakhipur Police, seized 97 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 68.2 lacs from General Area Binnakandi, under Lakhipur Police Station, in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, said an official release. Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Radhanagar Batallion of Assam Rifles and the Lakhipur Police Station. The team seized 97 gms of Brown Sugar worth Rs 68.2 Lacs from one civilian along with a Bike.

Seized contents were handed over to Lakhipur Police Station in Cachar District, on Friday for further investigation & legal proceedings. Earlier on January 7, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, Assam Rifles recovered over 1 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets and apprehended one person, officials said.

"A total of 1.137kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets of approximate cost Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from the bordering area of Assam and Manipur," they said. The apprehended person, along with the seized drugs, was handed over to Jiribam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024