BSF seizes 200 kg of cannabis in Tripura's Jalaibari

As a part of the special "anti-smuggling drive', BSF Tripura, in a joint operation with the Department of Customs Agartala, seized 220 kg of Ganja from a house located in Jalaibari, informed BSF Tripura.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST
200 kgs of Ganja seized by BSF (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As a part of the special "anti-smuggling drive', BSF Tripura, in a joint operation with the Department of Customs Agartala, seized 220 kg of Ganja from a house located in Jalaibari, informed BSF Tripura. The estimated value of the Cannabis is Rs 33,00,000,

In another such operation, on Thursday, in the area of Border Outpost Karamtilla near Kalachera on NH-08 Dist South Tripura, BSF troops seized a big consignment of clothing items worth Rs. 48,25,500/-loaded in a vehicle and detained one Indian national driver. Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the police, destroyed approximately Rs 40,000 worth of cannabis plants illegally cultivated in Manikyanagar village in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday.

The village is located in the Rahimpur area, which falls under the Kalamchoura police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

