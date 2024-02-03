Left Menu

Himachal: One dead, 31 injured after massive fire breaks out at cosmetic factory in Solan

Fire extinguishing operations at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district are currently underway, following a massive fire earlier in the day.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 07:59 IST
Himachal: One dead, 31 injured after massive fire breaks out at cosmetic factory in Solan
Fire extinguishing operations underway at Solan chemical factory (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire extinguishing operations at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district are currently underway, following a massive fire that took place on Friday. A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Solan, in which one woman lost her life, while 31 people were reported injured and nine went missing.

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Sanjeev said that "the work of extinguishing the fire is still underway. More than 22 vehicles have been deployed, which includes fire brigade vehicles from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, along with other vehicles from the nearby industries that have also been procured to bring the fire under control. We are continuously fighting the fire from outside. The exact number of casualties can't be made out" Prem Singh, father of the victim injured in the fire, told that his daughter Rakhi, who is 23 years old, worked in a cosmetic factory and had reached work this morning. When he came to know about the fire incident, he reached the spot and is still trying to find his daughter's name in the list of injured people.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundus said that "actions will be taken after the relief and rescue work is done." "This is a perfume factory and there are chemicals and ethyl alcohol used in the factory because of which it has been difficult to control the fire. Our priority is to take the injured to the hospital. Actions will be taken after the relief and rescue work is done. Firefighters, NDRF and SDRF are working to control the fire," Kundu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024