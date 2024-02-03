Left Menu

ABVP members and Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra clash over Ramleela play on campus

A scuffle broke out between The members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra on Friday over a play based on 'Ramleela', which allegedly contained objectionable dialogues and scenes.

A scuffle broke out between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra on Friday over a play based on 'Ramleela', which allegedly contained objectionable dialogues and scenes. The play, staged by Lalit Kala Kendra and titled 'Ramleela', depicted the backstage scenes of actors performing various roles in the Ramleela.

According to Shiva Barole, the Pune University unit chief of the ABVP, the play showed Sita smoking and using abusive language towards Laxman, which led to objections from the ABVP. "We raised objections to such actions and halted the performance titled 'Ramleela.' It is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Subsequently, students from Lalit Kala Kendra attempted to confront us. We have filed a complaint with the police and requested the registration of a case," Barole stated.

Meanwhile, the incharge at Chaturshrangi Police Station informed that there was verbal spat between the two member over the play. "We have got the information that there was a verbal spat between two groups at the university campus, we have called the related groups for the investigation, " Chaturshrangi Police informed (ANI)

