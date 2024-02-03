Left Menu

FDA busts bogus medicine racket, seizes 21,600 'antibiotic' tablets at Nagpur hospital

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration FDA has exposed a bogus medicine racket and seized 21,600 tablets that had been passed off as antibiotic ciprofloxacin from a government hospital in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.Three persons, including a Thane resident who is already in jail in a similar case, have been booked in connection with the seizure, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-02-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 10:43 IST
FDA busts bogus medicine racket, seizes 21,600 'antibiotic' tablets at Nagpur hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: Website (fdawhogmp.maharashtra.gov.in)
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has exposed a bogus medicine racket and seized 21,600 tablets that had been passed off as antibiotic ciprofloxacin from a government hospital in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

Three persons, including a Thane resident who is already in jail in a similar case, have been booked in connection with the seizure, he said. An FDA official said the medicine was purchased through the government contract process last year. It was recently seized from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, which supplies medicines to state-run facilities in the district. The fake tablets of ciprofloxacin, which is prescribed to treat a number of bacterial infections, worth crores of rupees were supplied to many government hospitals across Maharashtra, said the FDA official.

In March 2023, the FDA had picked samples of 'ciprofloxacin' tablets from a state-run healthcare facility in Kalmeshwar tehsil, about 40 km from Nagpur, and sent it to a government lab in Mumbai for testing, said a police official. The test report, which came in December 2023, showed that the tablets had no medicinal value as they had no trace of ciprofloxacin at all, he said. Since the tablets had been supplied through the Nagpur-based Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, FDA officials recently raided the store there and seized a stock of 21,600 tablets of the same brand. Investigations revealed that the drug was manufactured by a bogus company named ‘Refined Pharma, Gujarat’. “The company does not exist,” the official said.

The Kalmeshwar police have booked Vijay Shailendra Choudhary of Thane, Hemant Dhondiba Mule, a resident of Latur, and Mihir Trivedi of Bhiwandi near Thane in connection with this case. Prime accused Choudhary is already in jail in a bogus medicine sale case. Choudhary had given the tablets to Trivedi, who passed them onto Mule for supply to government facilities, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024