Meghalaya: Mudslide occurs at Sonapur Tunnel; Police issues advisory to drive cautiously

East Jaintia Hills police issued a traffic advisory after a mudslide occurred at Sonapur Tunnel early this morning along National Highway 6.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:54 IST
Mudslide occurs at Sonapur Tunnel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police said that clearing work of the debris is underway, and commuters are advised to drive cautiously.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

