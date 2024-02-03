Meghalaya: Mudslide occurs at Sonapur Tunnel; Police issues advisory to drive cautiously
East Jaintia Hills police issued a traffic advisory after a mudslide occurred at Sonapur Tunnel early this morning along National Highway 6.
Police said that clearing work of the debris is underway, and commuters are advised to drive cautiously.
Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)
