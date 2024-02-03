Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attends closing programme of Maghar Mahotsav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attended the closing programme of Maghar Mahotsav held at Sant Kabir Nagar district. Maghar Mahotsav is an annual cultural festival, held in Maghar, Uttar Pradesh, India in memory of the famous Saint Kabir. It is held every year in January.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes to the people of the district Sant Kabir Nagar. "Maghar without Saint Kabir would have been a real hell. Kabir Das, a famous medieval poet accepted this challenge of entering the town. There was a famous proverb that visiting Maghar takes a person to hell, then. This place had salty water and barren land but with his grace, the area got transformed into gold," said Yogi.

The Chief Minister recalled Saint Kabir Das for making Maghar a fertile area. "Today, a river like Aami is flowing here. The crops which are grown everywhere can be irrigated here as well. The water here turned sweet and consumable by Kabir's magic," he added.

Calling Kabir Mahotsav, "an identity of Saint Kabir Nagar", Yogi Adityanath said that the district was also named after him to honour him. On the occasion of Maghar Mahotsav, the Chief Minister also announced the inauguration of development projects worth 360 crores, adding, "The projects will boost the security, tourism, education, health, and roads impacting the lives of people in Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

