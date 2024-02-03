Left Menu

J-K: SIU files charge sheet against six accused in Shopian terrorist attack

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six accused in the Shopian terrorist attack case.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 21:39 IST
J-K: SIU files charge sheet against six accused in Shopian terrorist attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six accused in the Shopian terrorist attack case. According to the officials, the comprehensive charge sheet has been produced before the Court of Special Judge (NIA Court) Kulgam today under several sections of the IA Act and UA(P)A.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for February 20, 2024. As per the officials, the six accused persons identified as Adnan Shafi son of Mohd Shafi Shah, Zahid Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Gaffar Shah, Hanzil Yaqoob Shah (deceased) son of Mohd Yaqoob Shah, all residents of Rawalpora Shopian, Danish Hameed Thoker @Muslim Bhai (deceased) son of Abdul Hamed Thoker resident of Chakora Shopian, Hazim Rashid Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Midhat Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yaqoob Dar, both residents of Bemnipora Shopian have been named in the charge sheet.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the accused were involved in the attack on labourers residing in rented accommodation in the Gagran area of Shopian, causing them serious injuries. The proceedings aim to bring justice to the victims and their families, ensuring accountability for the perpetrators involved in this reprehensible act, the officials said.

The SIU Shopian remains dedicated to conducting a thorough and unbiased investigation, leaving no stone unturned to bring justice to the affected families, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024