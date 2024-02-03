J-K: SIU files charge sheet against six accused in Shopian terrorist attack

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six accused in the Shopian terrorist attack case. According to the officials, the comprehensive charge sheet has been produced before the Court of Special Judge (NIA Court) Kulgam today under several sections of the IA Act and UA(P)A.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for February 20, 2024. As per the officials, the six accused persons identified as Adnan Shafi son of Mohd Shafi Shah, Zahid Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Gaffar Shah, Hanzil Yaqoob Shah (deceased) son of Mohd Yaqoob Shah, all residents of Rawalpora Shopian, Danish Hameed Thoker @Muslim Bhai (deceased) son of Abdul Hamed Thoker resident of Chakora Shopian, Hazim Rashid Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Midhat Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yaqoob Dar, both residents of Bemnipora Shopian have been named in the charge sheet.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the accused were involved in the attack on labourers residing in rented accommodation in the Gagran area of Shopian, causing them serious injuries. The proceedings aim to bring justice to the victims and their families, ensuring accountability for the perpetrators involved in this reprehensible act, the officials said.

The SIU Shopian remains dedicated to conducting a thorough and unbiased investigation, leaving no stone unturned to bring justice to the affected families, they added. (ANI)

