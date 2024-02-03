Left Menu

Swiss farmers protest against low produce prices

Swiss farmers drove their tractors to Geneva on Saturday to protest against rising costs and low prices for their produce, joining a movement that has spread across Europe.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 03-02-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 22:21 IST
Swiss farmers protest against low produce prices
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss farmers drove their tractors to Geneva on Saturday to protest against rising costs and low prices for their produce, joining a movement that has spread across Europe. The protest included around 30 tractors parked on a square in the centre of Switzerland's second largest city, adorned with signs such as "Our end will be your hunger".

"My concern is that agriculture will no longer exist in Switzerland," said Lionel Dugerdil, a winemaker and farmer from Satigny. In the Basel region, farmers driving up to 40 tractors also took part in a protest.

Farmers' protests have erupted in several European countries, in a sign of anger at low prices for produce, rising costs, cheap imports and constraints imposed by the EU's drive to fight climate change. "Our problems are above all economic problems," said Rudi Berli, president of the Geneva Farmers Union "Uniterre".

Berli said Switzerland's two main distributors dictate the prices paid to farmers, who were demanding more transparency in the market. He said the protesters were asking parliament to bring in measures that would allow farmers to negotiate more fairly with the buyers of agricultural produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024