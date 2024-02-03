Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulates LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated LK Advani, the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on being conferred the Bharat Ratna Award, the highest civilian honour in India. Tripura CM Saha also thanked the President and the Prime Minister for this decision.

"On behalf of all the people of Tripura and myself, I want to congratulate Lal Krishna Advani ji on being conferred the Bharat Ratna Award. I am also thankful to the Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji and our PM Narendra Modi for choosing Advaniji for Bharat Ratna," Tripura CM said. Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities.

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility. LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'Idam-na-mama" and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS Swayamsevaks and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement. "Ever since I joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only thing- in dedicated and selfless service to my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me. What has inspired my life is the motto 'Idam-na-mama" - 'This life is not mine, my life is for my nation'," he added.

Advani, 96, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, recalled his long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. "Today, I gratefully remember two persons with whom I had the honour of working closely - Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

"My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, Swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life," he added. The BJP leader said that his family has been the greatest source of strength.

"I also express my deepest feelings for members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life." He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi.

"My sincere thanks to President Droupadi Murmuji and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bestowing this honour on me. May our great country progress to the pinnacle of 'greatness and glory," he said. PM Modi, who addressed an event at Sambalpur in Odisha on Saturday, described LK Advani as a "great son" of India and said his being awarded Bharat Ratna shows that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service.(ANI)

