CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector injured in landmine blast dies at AIIMS Delhi

On February 1, CRPF ASI Girish Babu was injured in a landmine blast triggered by Naxals in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 08:22 IST
CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector injured in landmine blast dies at AIIMS Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was injured in a landmine blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, officials said on Saturday. The ASI breathed his last on February 2, they said.

According to officials, ASI Girish Babu belonged to Killi village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. On February 1, he was injured in a landmine blast triggered by Naxals in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

He was airlifted to Delhi and brought to AIIMS as he needed enhanced medical care. After receiving information about the ASI's demise, the district administration and Etawah Police administrative officers visited his house in Killi village.

"Girish Babu had recently shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. He sustained injuries in the explosion and succumbed on February 2," Etawah SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

