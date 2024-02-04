UP CM holds Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple premises
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of several people during the 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple premises here on Sunday morning.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of several people during the 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple premises here on Sunday morning. The people brought to the notice of Yogi Adityanath, the Mahant of the temple, issues relating to a range of problems.
They submitted their applications to the chief minister and appealed to him to take steps to provide redress. The Chief Minister listened to the people gathered at the Janata Darshan patiently, forwarded their letters to the concerned authorities present there and issued necessary directions for the speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
