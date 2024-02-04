Left Menu

UP CM holds Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple premises

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of several people during the 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple premises here on Sunday morning.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 10:49 IST
UP CM holds Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple premises
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan programme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of several people during the 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple premises here on Sunday morning. The people brought to the notice of Yogi Adityanath, the Mahant of the temple, issues relating to a range of problems.

They submitted their applications to the chief minister and appealed to him to take steps to provide redress. The Chief Minister listened to the people gathered at the Janata Darshan patiently, forwarded their letters to the concerned authorities present there and issued necessary directions for the speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024