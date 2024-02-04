Left Menu

Gujarat: Surat police adopts AI to check cyber crimes

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Surat, Sharad Singhal, spoke on Surat Police using AI technology to train its personnel to reduce cybercrime and said, "AI is the new hot topic in this generation. It has been used for the first time by the Surat Cyber Cell to protect the citizens of Gujarat from cybercrime. A chatbot has been created that will communicate with the victims in their chosen language."

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sharad Singhal (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Surat police has adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered solutions to train its personnel to reduce cybercrime and adhere to the cyber security needs of the citizens, a senior officer said. "AI is the new hot topic in this generation. It has been used for the first time by the Surat Cyber Cell to protect the citizens of Gujarat from cybercrime. A chatbot has been created that will communicate with the victims in their chosen language," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Surat, Sharad Singhal told ANI.

The ACP also spoke about the benefits of artificial intelligence to the victims of cybercrime and said, "Victims of cybercrime will be able to use the 'Find My Police Station' feature to locate their nearest police station. This public interface will work like a helpline, which will communicate with the victims regardless of time." The official also added that artificial intelligence will help police locate the number of cases in each area and, in turn, identify the concentration and nature of cybercrimes in the city.

"Our officers will also be trained using AI to catch cybercrime gangs indulging in phishing, stalking, and sextortion," said the Surat ACP. Last month, Punjab Police inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar for the establishment of a first-of-its-kind in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Lab. (ANI)

