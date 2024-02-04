"India needs to take lead in making Vipassana more acceptable": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Acharya SN Goenka's efforts to make everyone's life peaceful, happy and harmonious through his campaigns. The Prime Minister addressed the concluding ceremony of the year-long celebrations of SN Goenka's 100th birth anniversary via video message on Sunday.

"While a lot is already being done all over the world in this direction, Bharat needs to take the lead in making it more acceptable using new research for bringing greater welfare to the world," PM Modi said. He also wanted the future generations to avail the benefits of these campaigns and that is why he expanded his knowledge. He did not stop there but also created skilled teachers, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister once again explained about Vipassana, saying that it is a journey into the soul and a way to dive deep within yourself. However, it is not just a genre but a science. He said as we are familiar with the results of this science, we now need to present its evidence to the world according to the standards of modern science.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister called this year of the birth centenary celebrations of Acharya SN Goenka an inspiring time for all and expressed confidence that his efforts be carried forward for human service. PM Modi highlighted the benefits of Vipassana, he said that practising Vipassana has become even more important in today's challenging times when the youth have become victims of stress due to work-life balance, prevailing lifestyle and other issues.

He emphasized Vipassana is a solution not just for them but also for the members of micro and nuclear families where elderly parents remain under a lot of stress. (ANI)

