Incubation centre will be built in Patna NIT campus: Bihar CM attends annual alumni meet of BCE-NIT

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday attended the centenary year of the Bihar College of Engineering (BCE)-National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT-P) and announced the preparation of an incubation centre in the NIT campus. Addressing the gathering, Bihar CM ordered the officers to prepare DPR for the incubation centre.

"Funds will be released to build the incubation centre within a week. Patna Medical College and Hospital is being built with 5,462 beds, a part of which is almost complete. The work will be completed within two years," he added. Recalling his college days, Bihar CM said that it is a matter of great pleasure that we have got a chance to come here.

"It has been 51 years since I passed out from this institute. Our old and new friends also come here to the alumni meet organized every year, where we get a chance to meet our classmates. I was admitted here after studying at Patna Science College. At that time 500 students used to study here, and it felt very good. If student union elections were held in Patna, then on my request, 450 out of 500 students here would vote in support. We can never forget that thing," Bihar CM said. The Chief Minister said that during his tenure as a minister in the Atal government, NITs were being built at a total of 14 places in the country.

"We urged that Bihar College of Engineering be the sixth engineering college in the country, which should get the status of NIT. At the same time, in the year 2004, Bihar College of Engineering got the status of NIT. At our time, the number of students here was 500, which has now increased to 5000," he added. The annual alumni meet was organized by BCE-NIT Patna Alumni Society on the occasion of the completion of 100 years of the college. (ANI)

