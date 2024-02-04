Left Menu

Islamic preacher detained in Mumbai in alleged hate speech case

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday detained Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari in Mumbai, accused in an alleged hate speech case.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 23:41 IST
Islamic preacher detained in Mumbai in alleged hate speech case
Mufti Salman Azhari addressing his supporters gathered outside the police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday detained Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari in Mumbai, accused in an alleged hate speech case. The action by Junagadh Police was taken after a video of an inflammatory speech allegedly delivered by the preacher went viral on social media.

Mufti Salman is currently at Ghatkopar police station where hundreds of supporters of the Mufti gathered outside the police station demanding his immediate release, bringing traffic to a standstill in the area. Meanwhile, addressing his supporters, Salman Azhari requested them not to protest.

"...Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also cooperating with them. I am ready to be arrested if it is in my destiny..." he said. Wahid Sheikh, lawyer of Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari alleged that Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari is ready to cooperate in connection with the case but the police are not giving any reply.

"35-40 policemen in civil dress were present at Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari's house in the morning hours. We asked them about their purpose for coming, but nothing was informed. After coordinating with Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari they (police) said that a case has been lodged under 153 B (promoting enmity between different religious groups), in Gujarat. Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari came to the police station with them and also cooperated but there is no reply yet...Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari is ready to cooperate but the police are not giving any reply..." Sheikh said. The alleged speech was delivered at an event held on an open ground near the 'B' division police station in Junagadh on the night of January 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024