Left Menu

"BJP to win all seats in Rajasthan": Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has exuded her confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning all 25 seats of Rajasthan in the upcoming general elections.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 23:42 IST
"BJP to win all seats in Rajasthan": Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has exuded her confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning all 25 seats of Rajasthan in the upcoming general elections. "Certainly, we have won 25 seats, the BJP will win all seats in Rajasthan and we will get a larger majority in the Lok Sabha than last time," Diya Kumari said on Sunday.

Further speaking on the party's outreach campaign to villages, Diya Kumari said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is a grassroots party; our workers always live among the people, and our leaders also live among the people, so given that this campaign, this 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' is a three-day campaign in which all of us will stay in the villages." Meanwhile, a meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh will be held in Dehradun on February 19 to establish coordination ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said sources.

Officials of the BJP and RSS will participate in the meeting. Arun Kumar from the RSS and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh from the BJP are likely to participate in the meeting, according to sources.

Earlier, on Saturday, the ruling BJP convened a national convention on February 17-18.The two-day key meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The inaugural session will be inaugurated on February 17 by the party's national president JP Nadda and the convention will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closing or valedictory address on February 18.

However, a day before that, a meeting of BJP's national office bearers has been scheduled.The general secretaries, convenors of cells, presidents of all Morchas, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, and district panchayats will be invited to the convention. The National Executive, National Council office bearers, district presidents across the country, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, Cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha convenors, Lok Sabha extensionists, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, chief spokespersons of states, Media Cell convenors, IT Cell officials at different levels from across the country, including convenors, have also been invited to the two-day brain-storming session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024