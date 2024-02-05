Six university students awarded scholarships in agriculture and science

Six university students studying agriculture and science have been awarded scholarships as part of the coalition Government’s efforts to boost on-the-ground support for farmers and growers.

“The coalition Government is committed to improving support and operating conditions for farmers and growers,” Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says.

“We’re backing a range of initiatives to grow the capacity and capability of the primary industry advisory sector, which is vital to supporting farmers to adapt, change, and thrive.

“As part of that, we have awarded six scholarships, worth a total of $30,000, to students studying agricultural science, or environmental science, degrees.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, with revenue from food and fibre sector exports forecast to generate $54.3 billion in the year to 30 June 2024.”

Three Massey University students; Ffion White, Katya de Silva, and Nerissa Edwards, and three Lincoln University students; Jed McCready, Kate Sheehy, and Laura Heads have received the $5,000 scholarships for the 2024 study year.

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard said 43 applications were received for the On Farm Support Science Scholarships.

“It’s truly heartening to see both the number and calibre of applicants who applied for these scholarships. It is the first time they have been offered,” Andrew Hoggard says.

“The six successful scholarship recipients have a passion for food and fibre production and a genuine interest in joining the primary industries advisory sector. “The coalition Government wants to ensure we make farming an attractive career option for young people again.

“Farmers and growers have had to navigate challenging conditions in recent years and the advisory sector plays an important role in supporting their success.”

Massey and Lincoln universities were chosen because they have well-established agricultural and horticultural science programmes with a long-standing tradition of producing primary sector advisers.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)