Left Menu

"Employment of youth paramount concern": Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on KPSC exam results

"The Government of Karnataka is dedicated to swiftly filling all vacancies in the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Ensuring the employability and employment of our youth is a paramount concern for the @INCKarnataka Government," Kharge posted.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 14:17 IST
"Employment of youth paramount concern": Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on KPSC exam results
Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said that the government of Karnataka is committed to filling all the vacancies in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, adding that the employment of the youth is a paramount concern. Taking to his social media handle, Kharge posted on X, "Last week, the Karnataka Public Service Commission released the final select list for engineers (JE, AE, and AEE), comprising a total of 449 posts: 25 for AEE, 288 for AE and 136 for JE."

"The Government of Karnataka is dedicated to swiftly filling all vacancies in the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Ensuring the employability and employment of our youth is a paramount concern for the @INCKarnataka Government," his post added. The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) released the final select list for engineers (JE, AE, and AEE) last week. The list includes 449 posts, with 25 for AEE, 288 for AE, and 136 for JE.

Karnataka Public Services Commission i.e. KPSC organises exams every year to select candidates for various government posts. The details such as KPSC eligibility criteria, age limit for various categories, application dates, etc. can be accessed through the official website of KPSC.

Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka government constituted an inquiry committee to probe "irregularities" in the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS) during the previous BJP government in the state, said Minister Priyank Kharge. He alleged that the previous BJP government in the state procured IT peripherals at escalated costs ranging from 38% to 1577%. He also accused the BJP of heavily relying on religious issues to divert public attention from its misdeeds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024