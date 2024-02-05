"Employment of youth paramount concern": Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on KPSC exam results

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said that the government of Karnataka is committed to filling all the vacancies in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, adding that the employment of the youth is a paramount concern. Taking to his social media handle, Kharge posted on X, "Last week, the Karnataka Public Service Commission released the final select list for engineers (JE, AE, and AEE), comprising a total of 449 posts: 25 for AEE, 288 for AE and 136 for JE."

"The Government of Karnataka is dedicated to swiftly filling all vacancies in the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Ensuring the employability and employment of our youth is a paramount concern for the @INCKarnataka Government," his post added.

Karnataka Public Services Commission i.e. KPSC organises exams every year to select candidates for various government posts. The details such as KPSC eligibility criteria, age limit for various categories, application dates, etc. can be accessed through the official website of KPSC.

Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka government constituted an inquiry committee to probe "irregularities" in the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS) during the previous BJP government in the state, said Minister Priyank Kharge. He alleged that the previous BJP government in the state procured IT peripherals at escalated costs ranging from 38% to 1577%. He also accused the BJP of heavily relying on religious issues to divert public attention from its misdeeds. (ANI)

