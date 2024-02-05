Bill to amend J-K local body laws introduced in LS

Left Menu

A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in the panchayats and the municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir and to bring consistency in the local bodies laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 14:47 IST
An aerial view of the Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in the panchayats and the municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir and to bring consistency in the local bodies laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution. The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

It seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill also states that provisions pertaining to state Election Commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act "are at variance" with the provisions of the Constitution.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha. She presented a statement showing the Supplementary DFGs in respect of the Union Territory for the year 2023-24.

The Finance Minister also presented a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2023-24 in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

