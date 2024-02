Kremlin warns West against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday warned the West that any attempt to use frozen Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine, would be illegal and undermine the entire global economic system.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking after a Bloomberg report that G7 countries are considering using frozen Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

