Man Infraconstruction Q3 net profit falls to Rs 86.51 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 15:14 IST
Man Infraconstruction Ltd on Monday posted a fall of 4.5 per cent to Rs 86.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter due to lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 90.60 in the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 261.34 crore as against Rs 471.77 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company managed to trim its expenses to Rs 149.07 crore from Rs 346.21 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

EPC firm Man Infraconstruction is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

