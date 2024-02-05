Left Menu

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticised the Congress government on Monday over the allegedly worsening financial situation in the state and accused the Siddaramaiah administration of shirking its responsibility while unnecessarily blaming the BJP-led Centre for its woes.Vijayendra raised two issues in particular, one to do with an incentive scheme for farmers and the other over the development funds of MLAs.He said the government has stopped an incentive scheme for dairy farmers launched by the earlier BJP dispensation headed by B S Yediyurappa.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:22 IST
Siddaramaiah govt most unpopular in Karnataka's history, says state BJP chief Vijayendra
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vijayendra raised two issues in particular, one to do with an incentive scheme for farmers and the other over the development funds of MLAs.

He said the government has stopped an incentive scheme for dairy farmers launched by the earlier BJP dispensation headed by B S Yediyurappa. Speaking to reporters here, he said the milk producers are owed a total of Rs 700 crore, the payment of which has been pending for the past few months. Citing the drought in the state, Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds charge of the finance ministry, immediately release the dues to the distressed dairy farmers. ''Otherwise farmers along with cattle...will come to the streets and protest against the state's Congress government,'' he warned.

''Is it not the responsibility of the state government to come to the rescue of the farmers during drought,'' he asked, slamming the Congress leaders for ''trying to escape'' from their responsibility by ''unnecessarily blaming the Central government and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji on every occasion''. On the issue of MLAs' development funds, he alleged that not a single rupee has been released by the government. ''The financial position...of the state is worsening day by day,'' he claimed, remarking that ''this is the most unpopular state government in the history of Karnataka.'' Vijayendra also alleged that Dalits in the state are in distress as the government has diverted the ''entire funds of Rs 11,600 crore'', meant for their welfare, to other programmes. ''And today the Congress is blaming BJP and Modiji. It's the utter failure of the chief minister and Congress government,'' he alleged.

