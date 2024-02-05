Ayodhya Shines Brighter with Signify's Solar City Lighting Project

Signify, the world leader in lighting, announces the benchmarking execution of the Ayodhya Solar City lighting Project, a significant initiative aimed at transforming Ayodhya into a beacon of smart solar lighting city. The project aims to set a record by installing 600+ Philips UrbanSpark, Solar vertical integrated pole solution streetlights in Ayodhya Solar City – the sacred City of Lord Ram and temples, expecting millions of pilgrims in 2024. Executed in line with UTTAR PRADESH NEW & RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, Department of Additional Source of ENERGY, GoUP (UPNEDA) - the nodal agency of Renewable Energy of UP, this is the world's largest execution of 600+ units done in record time, using Philips UrbanSpark with Solar vertical integrated pole solution and Lithium-ion battery (6-meter pole, 400Wp solar panel & 100Ah LiFePO4 battery, 44watt Solar streetlight) across Ayodhya.

Commenting on the project Sumit Joshi, CEO, of Signify Greater India said, “Signify is proud to have played a pivotal role in illuminating Ayodhya with our state-of-the-art smart solar lighting solutions setting a record across the world. The Ayodhya Solar City lighting project is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and creating vibrant urban environments. This project enhances the city's aesthetics and provides cutting-edge lighting solutions for a greener tomorrow. This remarkable milestone reinforces our position as an industry leader, emphasizing our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainable urban development.” As a part of the monumental project, Signify has lit up significant locations across the holy city, including Ram Katha Park, Bati Baba, Siya Ram Park, Guptar Ghat, Jamthara Ghat, Gonda Pul, Maharana Pratap Park, Meri Mata Mandir, Ram Paudi, Laxman Fort, Surya Kund, Ayodhya Airport, and Sultanpur Road. As the world looks on, Ayodhya emerges as a shining example of how solar innovation can redefine urban landscapes and set new standards across the nation. About Signify Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

