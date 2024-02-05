Left Menu

Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit rises 48 pc to Rs 180 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 48 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 180 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, due to robust sales across domestic and export markets.The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 122 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.Its net sales increased 8 per cent to Rs 1,631 crore for the third quarter from Rs 1,509 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.The India branded business was underpinned by a continued incremental improvement in core operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:32 IST
Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit rises 48 pc to Rs 180 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 48 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 180 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, due to robust sales across domestic and export markets.

The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 122 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its net sales increased 8 per cent to Rs 1,631 crore for the third quarter from Rs 1,509 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''The India branded business was underpinned by a continued incremental improvement in core operations. The speciality and animal health segments continued its strong performance; whereas the acute performance was relatively satisfactory despite challenging market conditions,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Shaunak Amin said. Shares of Alembic Pharma on Monday ended 0.85 per cent up at Rs 965.15 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024