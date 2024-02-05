Haryana Chief Secretary calls for review of urban transportation systems

The Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in the state's approach to urban development. He identified several key areas requiring immediate attention, urging stakeholders to embrace innovative solutions and adapt to changing dynamics.

He was addressing the urban planners after inaugurating the Haryana Conclave on Urban Planning, organized by the Department of Town and Country Planning Haryana and the High-Level Committee on Urban Planning of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs here today. Stressing the importance of utilizing existing resources efficiently, the Chief Secretary advocated for prioritizing brownfield development over greenfield projects. "We must focus on redeveloping underutilized land within cities, promoting transit-oriented development, and ensuring sustainable infrastructure upgrades."

Acknowledging the challenges of traffic congestion and pollution, the Chief Secretary called for a comprehensive review of urban transportation systems. "We need to explore innovative solutions like smart traffic management, integrated public transport networks, and promoting cycling and walking," he said. "Our focus should be on creating vibrant, pedestrian-friendly spaces that prioritize people over cars." Moving beyond conventional approaches, the Chief Secretary urged the adoption of sustainable development models for new settlements. "These models should incorporate green spaces, water conservation measures, and energy-efficient designs from the very beginning," he asserted. Flexible Land Acquisition: Recognizing the complexities of land acquisition, the Chief Secretary emphasized a flexible approach. "A one-size-fits-all policy may not be suitable for all urban areas," he added.

"We must explore alternatives like land pooling, public-private partnerships, and incentivizing landowners to participate in development projects." Adapting to Changing Dynamics: Highlighting the rapid shift from agrarian to urban society, the Chief Secretary underscored the need for adaptable development methodologies. "Our approach needs to be dynamic and responsive to the evolving needs of our growing urban population," he stressed. "Specialization in areas like solid waste management, water resource management, and disaster preparedness must be seamlessly integrated into urban planning processes." Enhancing Governance: Acknowledging concerns about the multiplicity of agencies involved in urban development, the Chief Secretary called for streamlined governance. "While different bodies play crucial roles, overlapping functionalities can sometimes create confusion and hinder progress," he added. "We need to explore better coordination mechanisms and clearly define roles and responsibilities to ensure smooth implementation of projects."

Emphasizing the collaborative approach of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, the Chief Secretary stressed transparent engagement with stakeholders and landowners. "This necessitates addressing concerns transparently before embarking on development projects," he emphasized.

Recognizing the limitations of the current "Haryana Model," the Chief Secretary called for its reevaluation. "We must move beyond a land-driven approach and focus on creating sustainable, inclusive, and livable cities," he asserted. "This entails embracing mixed-use development, promoting affordability, and ensuring equitable access to basic amenities." Acknowledging the challenge of sprawling unauthorized colonies, the Chief Secretary emphasized long-term strategic planning.

"While regularization may be necessary in some cases, we must prioritize adequate service provision and curb further unplanned development," he stressed. Resource Mobilization: The Chief Secretary highlighted the need for improved resource mobilization, particularly by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). "ULBs must explore innovative financing mechanisms and enhance financial management practices to fund essential infrastructure and services," he urged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)