UP Govt 2024-25 budget gives big push to development of Ayodhya

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has included several developmental projects for Ayodhya in the state's 2024-25 budget. The blueprint drawn by the Yogi government for the development of the entire region, including Ayodhya Dham, in the annual budget 2024-25 includes big projects like the expansion and beautification of access roads in Ayodhya, the development of tourist and public facilities and the expansion of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Given the possible increase in the number of tourists and devotees given the construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya district, the work of widening and beautifying three access roads and the development of parking and public facilities is being done at six places. 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham' has been developed in Ayodhya. A provision of Rs 150 crore is proposed for the establishment and expansion of the airport in Ayodhya.

Rs 10 crore is proposed for the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya. Tourism development and beautification works are being carried out in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Bateshwar Dham, Garhmukteshwar, Shuktirtha Dham, Maa Shakumbhari Devi, Sarnath and other important tourist places.

Under the "Chief Minister Tourism Development Partnership Scheme," there is a plan to develop one tourist destination in each assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh. In this sequence, a blueprint has been drawn to ensure the integrated development of religious and tourism areas in the districts of the Ayodhya division. The construction of the grand temple of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram in Ayodhya has given a lot of impetus to the social and cultural sector in the state and the immense potential of religious tourism has increased.

Ayodhya has been established as a global tourism center. There has been a huge increase in the number of tourists coming from India and abroad, which is boosting the economic condition of the country, including the state. Like every year, this year too, the festival of lights was organised on a large scale in Ayodhya. On this occasion, a Guinness World Record was created by lighting 22 lakh 23 thousand lamps on Ram Ki Pauri, which was a moment that increased the pride of Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during the press conference that the arrangements made in the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya have been appreciated by guests from the country and the world. CM Yogi said that the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has given a lot of encouragement to our social and cultural sector.

Ayodhya has become a big tourist centre in the world. There has been a huge increase in the number of tourists coming from India and abroad, which will boost our economic condition. At the same time, during the budget speech, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while mentioning the commitment of the Yogi government, said that if it is said that today the governance of our state is inspired by the concept of Ram Rajya and is not working towards socio-cultural, economic and spiritual progress.

He said that like every year, this year also the festival of lights was organized on a large scale in Ayodhya.

Not only this, the Finance Minister also appealed to the general public to adopt the noble character of Lord Shri Ram in their lives and take inspiration from it. (ANI)

