Left Menu

"Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla a huge task, happened due to Lord's blessings": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple was a huge task, highlighting that it happened due to the blessings of the Lord.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:56 IST
"Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla a huge task, happened due to Lord's blessings": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple was a huge task, highlighting that it happened due to the blessings of the Lord. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests.

"On the 22nd of the last month, Ram Lalla finally arrived for which consistent efforts were made. It was a huge task, which happened due to the blessings of the Lord," Bhagwat said while addressing the 'Gita Bhakti Amrut Mahotsava' in Pune. "This is the starting point of the Lord's desire. The current generation is fortunate to have seen Ram Lalla enshrined in his place," he added.

The RSS Chief further mentioned that 'Bharat' has to rise given the 'prevailing' situation. "Given the prevailing situation, Bharat has to rise. If it doesn't, the world would have to see destruction very soon. The world needs 'Bharat'. Our knowledge and science are our culture. We have to impart this knowledge to the world. It is our duty to break the threshold of bigotry and build a beautiful and undivided 'Bharat'," said Mohan Bhagwat.

The Gita Bhakti Amrut Mahotsav, organised by Geeta Pariwar, is a grand celebration that marks the 75th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024