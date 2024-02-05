"Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla a huge task, happened due to Lord's blessings": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple was a huge task, highlighting that it happened due to the blessings of the Lord. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests.

"On the 22nd of the last month, Ram Lalla finally arrived for which consistent efforts were made. It was a huge task, which happened due to the blessings of the Lord," Bhagwat said while addressing the 'Gita Bhakti Amrut Mahotsava' in Pune. "This is the starting point of the Lord's desire. The current generation is fortunate to have seen Ram Lalla enshrined in his place," he added.

The RSS Chief further mentioned that 'Bharat' has to rise given the 'prevailing' situation. "Given the prevailing situation, Bharat has to rise. If it doesn't, the world would have to see destruction very soon. The world needs 'Bharat'. Our knowledge and science are our culture. We have to impart this knowledge to the world. It is our duty to break the threshold of bigotry and build a beautiful and undivided 'Bharat'," said Mohan Bhagwat.

The Gita Bhakti Amrut Mahotsav, organised by Geeta Pariwar, is a grand celebration that marks the 75th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj. (ANI)

