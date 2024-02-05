Left Menu

Custom official seize gold worth 1.28 crore at Guwahati Railway Station

05-02-2024
Seized gold bars (Photo/Customs) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials seized 1997.96 grams of smuggled gold (12 bars and 5 coins) worth Rs 1.28 crore from one person at Guwahati Railway Station, said customs officials on Monday. The seized items were concealed inside the waistline of the trousers worn by the accused.

Earlier, officials of Mumbai Customs said they had seized 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewellery valued at Rs 43 lakh from an Indian national travelling from Dubai. "Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs on February 3 seized 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewellery valued at Rs 0.43 crore from an Indian national travelling from Dubai," Customs said in a release.

The gold was ingeniously concealed in chocolate boxes and baby powder containers carried by the passenger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

