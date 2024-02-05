Orient Cement logs 63.5 pc rise in net profit to Rs 45 cr in Q3

CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 63.54 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.99 crore for the December quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 27.51 crore in the year-ago period, Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 2.6 per cent to Rs 751.30 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 732.29 crore a year ago.

OCL's total expenses were down 1 per cent to Rs 681.44 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Its total income was at Rs 753.22 crore, up 2.7 per cent in the December quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OCL said its board has approved the reappointment of Desh Deepak Khetrapal as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, subject to approval of the shareholders, for a period of one year.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 267.10 on the BSE, down 4.42 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)