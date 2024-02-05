Left Menu

Farmers block Dutch-Belgian border crossing near Maastricht

Angry farmers, continuing a protest that started last week, have blocked the Dutch-Belgian motorway border crossing between Maastricht and Liege, Dutch traffic information site ANWB said on Monday. ANWB said the traffic on the A2 motorway was blocked in the direction of Maastricht to Liege. Dutch media showed pictures of dozens of tractors blocking the border crossing.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Dutch media showed pictures of dozens of tractors blocking the border crossing. On Friday, Dutch and Belgian farmers blocked several motorway border crossings on the west side of the border, closer to Antwerp.

In recent weeks, several European countries have seen farmers protesting about low prices for their produce, rising costs, cheap imports and constraints imposed by the EU's drive to fight climate change.

