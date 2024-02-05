"India will become third-largest economy during PM Modi's third term:" Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while expressing confidence in the third straight victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said that India will become the third-largest economy in the world during the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Shah was addressing the launch event of the Observer Research Foundation's (ORF) Foreign Policy Survey in the national capital.

"The voters of the country will again hand over Narendra Modi the reins of government in the Lok Sabha polls. The Modi government will be re-elected to power in the coming Lok Sabha polls. The world is now talking about India's success story. If I quote some of the popular surveys, it tells us that Modiji is the most popular head of state in any country," Shah said. "During the past 10 years, India has seen political stability, corruption-free rule, an investor-friendly environment, public welfare and a peaceful atmosphere. We have now become the world's fifth-largest economy, the biggest leap in the past 10 years. Under the Modiji's third term, India will become the world's third-largest economy and stand with pride before the world," he asserted.

Amit Shah further highlighted that the world is talking about India's success story. "The world is now talking about India's success story. If I quote some of the popular surveys, it tells us that Modiji is the most popular head of state in any country," he said.

The Union Home Minister further mentioned that the country has succeeded in creating an internal security network during the past 10 years under the Modi government. "Under Narendra Modi's government during the last 10 years, India has succeeded in creating an internal security network. The ORF Foreign Policy Survey 2023 tells us that the Modi government has successfully confronted an intricate issue such as foreign policy with the people of the country in a simpler manner. Around 86 pc of people have admired foreign policies," Amit Shah said.

Speaking on the G20 summit, which concluded in September last year with India hosting the event, Shah stated, " The successful completion of the G20 and the Delhi Declaration have pushed the country's image towards diplomatic success. Along with this, the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' was communicated with the world." "The G20 summit, being an ambassador of Indian culture and civilization, served as the identity of the country before the world. I would also like to say that the world, which used to ponder what would happen to Bharat during the Covid period, is now well acquainted with the country's 'Vishwa Mitra' attitude. Narendra Modiji's government has enhanced the country's image by relying on an indigenous vaccine and distributing it across the globe," he added.

The theme of G20 under India's presidency was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or one Earth, One Family, One Future that affirms the value of all life and their interconnectedness on our planet. Last September, India successfully hosted the G20 summit in the national capital, hosting over 40 global leaders and their delegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)