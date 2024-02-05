Left Menu

16 officers of National Defence College pay courtesy call to Punjab Governor

A delegation comprising 16 officers of the National Defence College paid a courtesy call to Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Monday.

16 officers of National Defence College pay courtesy call to Punjab Governor (Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation comprising 16 officers of the National Defence College paid a courtesy call to Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Monday. The visit provided an opportunity for a candid interaction between the distinguished guests and the governor.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the insightful guidance of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, significant strides are being taken to bolster the defence sector of the country, said the Governor, who graciously shared anecdotes from his own experiences as a member of the National Defense Consultative Committee. He emphasized the significance of continuous learning, highlighting the ever-evolving nature of warfare technology. The governor urged the members to embrace a commitment to improvement in all aspects of their professional lives.

Purohit stressed the importance of being upright in work and conduct, emphasizing values such as devotion to duty, time management, religious tolerance, and transparency in work. The insightful discussion aimed at inspiring the officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct in their roles.

As a token of appreciation, the Governor later presented a memento to the National Defence College delegation and the delegation also reciprocated the gesture and presented a memento to the Governor. K. Siva Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor and the officials from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration, Punjab (MGSIPA) who hosted the delegation in Punjab were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

