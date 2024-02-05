MP CM Yadav orders magisterial probe into scuffle between people of two communities in Damoh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a magisterial probe into a scuffle involving members of two communities in Damoh. Earlier on Sunday, several members of a community staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station following a scuffle between a tailor and a group of people belonging to another community.

Taking to 'X', CM Yadav said, "Maintaining peace and law and order in the state is our priority. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the Damoh incident." Meanwhile, three of the protestors, identified as Aqram Raeen, Mubin Qureshi, and Zeeshan Pathan respectively, have been arrested by the police.

"Three of the accused, namely Aqram Raeen, Mubin Qureshi, and Zeeshan Pathan, have been arrested by the police. All three have political connection. Prime accused Aqram, who was allegedly making inflammatory speech, is linked to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mubin Qureshi is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the third accused, Zeeshan Pathan is associated with the Congress party," said Sunil Tiwari, Superintendent of Police, Damoh. The SP added that all the accused were produced in the district court, and later, handed over to the judicial custody.

"All the accused have been charged with IPC sections 153 A, 147, 148, and 149. Arms and ammunitions have also been recovered from the possession of prime accused, Aqram. He has also been charged with sections 25/26 under the Arms act," SP Tiwari said. The SP stated that further probe is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)