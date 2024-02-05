Left Menu

MP CM Yadav orders magisterial probe into scuffle between people of two communities in Damoh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a magisterial probe into a scuffle involving members of two communities in Damoh.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 22:48 IST
MP CM Yadav orders magisterial probe into scuffle between people of two communities in Damoh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a magisterial probe into a scuffle involving members of two communities in Damoh. Earlier on Sunday, several members of a community staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station following a scuffle between a tailor and a group of people belonging to another community.

Taking to 'X', CM Yadav said, "Maintaining peace and law and order in the state is our priority. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the Damoh incident." Meanwhile, three of the protestors, identified as Aqram Raeen, Mubin Qureshi, and Zeeshan Pathan respectively, have been arrested by the police.

"Three of the accused, namely Aqram Raeen, Mubin Qureshi, and Zeeshan Pathan, have been arrested by the police. All three have political connection. Prime accused Aqram, who was allegedly making inflammatory speech, is linked to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mubin Qureshi is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the third accused, Zeeshan Pathan is associated with the Congress party," said Sunil Tiwari, Superintendent of Police, Damoh. The SP added that all the accused were produced in the district court, and later, handed over to the judicial custody.

"All the accused have been charged with IPC sections 153 A, 147, 148, and 149. Arms and ammunitions have also been recovered from the possession of prime accused, Aqram. He has also been charged with sections 25/26 under the Arms act," SP Tiwari said. The SP stated that further probe is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024