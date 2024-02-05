Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 9:28 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 05-02-2024, 21:28:12 IST, Lat: 33.06 & Long: 76.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS said in a post on X.

