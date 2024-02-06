Taiwan ally Guatemala mulls commercial ties with China, foreign minister says
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 07:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 07:54 IST
Guatemala is considering reaching out to develop formal trade ties with China, the Central American country's foreign minister told Reuters on Monday, although it plans to maintain its existing relations with Taiwan.
"We are going to continue working with Taiwan at the levels we have been doing," Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez said in an interview. "But the president has pointed out that we cannot ignore the weight and power China represents."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Central American
- Guatemala
- Carlos Ramiro Martinez
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan says it spots six more Chinese balloons, one crossed island
Taiwan says 6 Chinese balloons flew through its airspace, and warplanes and ships also detected
Taiwan Dec export orders in worst fall in 6 months, outlook poor
India's representative to Taiwan congratulates newly-elected Taiwan's leaders; hails India-Taiwan relations
Will China now play a long or short game against Taiwan?